Transformative Power Of Education: 20 Years Of Carnegie Mellon

Doha, Qatar: In his reflection on the 20th anniversary of Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), Dean Michael Trick highlights the institution's journey and impact over the past two decades.

CMU-Q began with a vision from H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser and Dr. Raj Reddy in 2001 to bring world-class education to Qatar.

The partnership aimed to drive progress, equality, and innovation, offering opportunities that were previously unavailable in the region.

“CMU-Q opened its doors in 2004 with just 41 students in the programs of business administration and computer science. To address the changing needs of Qatar, CMU-Q added the information systems program in 2007, and biological sciences in 2011. We are now situated in a beautiful building in the heart of the Education City campus, and more than 450 students are pursuing their degrees here,” says Dean Trick.

Over the years, CMU-Q expanded its programmes and has now educated over 1,300 graduates who contribute to various sectors in Qatar and beyond.

“They are leaders in business, technology, healthcare, government, and the arts, shaping industries and inspiring positive change. Some of our graduates have become university educators themselves, and are now shaping a new generation with their teaching and research.

“As we follow the careers of our alumni, we have noticed that most stay and make their lives and careers in Qatar. Many more complete graduate studies overseas, and return here to give back to the country that launched their career journeys.

“For Qatari graduates, CMU-Q has provided the educational foundation to contribute to their country in meaningful ways. For alumni who are citizens of other countries, there is a sense of deep gratitude and appreciation to Qatar Foundation and Her Highness Sheikha Moza. Quite simply, Education City has provided opportunities to students who otherwise would not have had access to such a resource. For two decades, CMU-Q has been an integral part of realizing this vision,” said Dean Trick.

Looking forward, the university plans to continue contributing to the fields of artificial intelligence and education, strengthening its role in both Qatar and the global community. Dean Trick expresses gratitude for the visionaries behind CMU-Q and the continued success of its graduates.

“As we begin our third decade in Qatar, CMU-Q is in a unique position to contribute to Qatar and the world. Artificial intelligence was created at Carnegie Mellon more than a half century ago, and advancing the field of AI remains one of our key priorities. As a campus that offers programs in computer science and information systems, we have always had talented faculty members who are experts in AI. As it becomes more integrated with daily life, AI is likewise a growing part of our curriculum, and a popular area of research for faculty and students. I expect this is only the beginning,” he said.

At the CMU-Q 20 year anniversary celebration, some graduates shared how their education set them on the path of meaningful careers that are making an impact.

Nofe Al Suwaidi, a 2011 graduate in Business Administration and the Acting Director of International Cooperation and Development at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, "Qatar Foundation opened its doors to all of us at a very special time, not just for us as individuals, but also for us as a country. As we were growing up within the bounds of these walls, our nation was growing with us and was catapulting onto the world stage," she shared. Nofe also highlighted how the intersection of education and national growth allowed her to learn from real-time examples, adding, "We owe a lot to QF, we owe a lot to CMU, and especially to this partnership between them."

Abdulrahman Darwish Fakhroo, a 2024 graduate with a degree in Business Administration, echoed Nofe's sentiment on the transformative power of CMU-Q's environment. Abdulrahman working as a Financial Analyst at Qatar National Bank, said, "The environment here fosters a sense of curiosity and innovation, encouraging us to think critically and embrace the unknown. Now I find myself applying the skills and knowledge I gained during my time at CMU every single day. Carnegie Mellon didn't just teach us theories; it equipped us with the practical skills and mindset geared toward problem-solving. We were taught the foundation to navigate the complexities of our interconnected world."

The impact of CMU-Q's interdisciplinary education also resonated with Farjana Salududdin, a 2017 graduate in Information Systems and the Chief Operating Officer at STA. She said, "For the artistic installations that I create, I draw on the human-centered design that I learned in Carnegie Mellon," she explained. Farjana's work, which includes an exhibition at the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, demonstrates the far-reaching applications of her CMU-Q education. She recalled, "At the event, a recent Palestinian evacuee told me that she was very glad that my artwork could help convey her experience to people around the world. It's fascinating that ideas that started in an information systems class at Carnegie Mellon can be adapted to inspire change in this way."

Abdulla Al Khenji, another graduate in Information Systems (2015), reflected on how CMU-Q's emphasis on interdisciplinary learning laid the groundwork for his entrepreneurial journey. As the Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Flare Business, Abdulla shared how the curriculum and philosophy at CMU-Q shaped his approach to leadership and problem-solving: "The CMU-Q approach starts with this: what can I do to make the world a better place? And education is the first step. At CMU, the education is very interdisciplinary. We learned marketing, we learned sales, and we developed the skills to recruit a team of experts, to agree on a single vision, and to achieve that vision. All of these things are important in shaping a better future."