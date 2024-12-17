QF's Creating Pathways Program Helping To Shape Women's Sports In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: For Hana Al Khater, volleyball is more than just a – it is a symbol of unity and teamwork. On the court, individual boundaries fade away, and everyone becomes part of one shared game. This sense of connection ignited the passion of the young Qatari athlete, inspiring her to pursue her dream of becoming a volleyball player.

“I discovered my passion for volleyball by watching how my coaches and teammates, who were older than me, played the game. Passion was their main motivation. The ball was a symbol that brought them together and embodied teamwork in every sense,” says 16 year old Al Khater.

Al Khater's journey has been defined by dedication, resilience, and a strong desire to inspire others. She attributes her success to the unwavering support of her family and Academy coaches at QF's Education City High School, part of Qatar Foundation's (QF) Pre-University Education, who have been the cornerstone of her journey.

In September 2024, Al Khater joined QF's Creating Pathways Program, part of QF's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 legacy, aimed at encouraging physical activity and promoting overall well-being. To date, the QF programme has launched two sports: track and field and volleyball.

“The Creating Pathways Program has been a life-changing experience. It has provided me with access to experienced mentors, advanced training facilities, and networking opportunities that would have been difficult to find otherwise. These resources not only improved my skills, but also has given me the confidence to aim higher. Within this programme I've met so many like-minded people who share the same goal – to make female athletes in Qatar the new norm.”

“As a Qatari athlete, I have faced challenges such as limited access to professional-level competitions and the societal expectations,” she says.“But with the unwavering support of my family, friends, and school, I have been able to overcome these obstacles and continue to move forward. The progress we are seeing today fills me with hope for a future where women's sports are celebrated on a much larger scale.

“QF's Creating Pathways Program is laying the foundation for a future where young female athletes have the tools and confidence to excel. it's not just about building skills but also cultivating a mindset of resilience and leadership."

After winning several championships with her team, Al Khater aspires to represent Qatar internationally and help build a strong women's volleyball team. She hopes to inspire younger players to dream big and pursue volleyball as a career.

“Take that first step,” she says.“Don't let fear hold you back. It might feel difficult at first, as if everyone is judging you, but every great journey begins with one single step."