Qatar National Day Renews Determination To Contribute To Process Of Building Homeland

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Qatar National Day QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the National Security Agency H E Eng Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki said that National Day is a dear occasion for all and draws inspiration of steadfastness, strength, and determination from Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, founder of Qatar.

It is an occasion to renew the determination to contribute to the progress, development and building of the State of Qatar.

In a statement to QNA, he extended congratulations and greetings on this dear occasion to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Father Amir

H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, the wise government, and the generous Qatari people.

Al Malki noted that celebration of this year's National Day coincides with the State achieving a large number of accomplishments on all levels, both internal and external, which enhanced its position regionally and internationally, enabled it to occupy an advanced position in many global indicators, and made it a desirable and safe global destination for investment and tourism.

Regarding the achievements of the Agency and its future plans, he stressed that with its various sectors and departments, the Agency achieved many important local achievements aimed at enhancing security and stability in Qatar's cyberspace, noting that one of the most important of these achievements is the launch of the National Cyber Security Strategy 2024-2030, which was characterized by comprehensiveness and in line with the strategy of the State.

Al Malki said that the Agency recently held the 11th edition of the National Cyber Drill, titled 'Zero-Day Survival', with the participation of about 170 vital entities in the country.

The aim was to test the readiness of entities and measure their efficiency in confronting various cyber risks.

He said that the Agency established the National Cyber Security Academy in order to enhance digital capabilities and safety and raise the level of cyber awareness among employees of government and private institutions.

Al Malki said that the new version of the National Cyber Training Program was also launched, which provides cyber training and qualification services to various state institutions and entities and is an added value that the Agency contributes to in enhancing government efforts aimed at achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

At the international and regional levels, he pointed out that the Agency was able to enhance Qatar's position on the global cyber map, as it obtained full membership in the Global Privacy Assembly, which represents international recognition of Qatar's growing role in promoting and protecting the rights of individuals in the digital environment.