Around The World In 31 Days: Embark On A Global Adventure At TODA In January

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



Theatre of Digital Art (TODA), Dubai's premier immersive venue, presents a spectacular line-up of shows this January that will take you on a cultural journey around the world without having to leave the shores of Dubai

TODA offers a diverse programme that celebrates the rich tapestry of art, and entertainment from the Gulf countries and beyond TODA, located in Souk Madinat Jumeirah, features a unique blend of 360-degree art projections combined with live performances, creating an unforgettable adventure for all ages and tastes

United Arab Emirates: This January, Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) invites you on an exhilarating journey around the world. Inspired by Jules Verne's iconic, TODA presents a month-long celebration of global culture, music and art that will transport you across continents in just 31 days.

Kickstart your global expedition with. This family-friendly digital spectacle whisks you away on a fantastical voyage across land, sea and air, bringing Verne's imaginative worlds to life in stunning 360-degree visuals.





Your journey continues with a diverse line-up of international experiences.

Eastern artistry: Explore the fascinating connection between East and West with, showcasing the influence of Japanese prints on the Dutch master's work. Experience Korean cellist Boseong Cho bring your favourite K-pop hits to life with his unique instrumental arrangements in

Arabic nostalgia: Travel back in time and enjoy classic hits with a modern twist in

European elegance: Sway to the romantic melodies ofand let Joseph Terterian's tenor voice sweep you off your feet with French classics in

Caribbean rhythms: Feel the pulsating energy of Havana's streets in Cuba: Music Journey, a vibrant concert that will have you dancing to infectious Latin beats.

Global hits: Enjoy an unforgettable evening with, a concert featuring contemporary classics by legendary Russian composers Shostakovich and Prokofiev. Join internationally acclaimed saxophonist Kerrie as she blends soulful jazz with reimagined classics from Whitney Houston to Adele in her show. Step into a world of film magic withfeaturing renowned pianist and singer Ryan Gibb performing iconic love songs from beloved films. Introduce your little ones to the magic of classical music with, an interactive storytelling experience with live performances.

Complete your world tour with a series of transformative meditation experiences: Revel in a unique blend of relaxation and indulgence withImmerse yourself in the healing vibrations of the world's largest gong in T. Balance your body and mind with, blending live multi-instrumental music and powerful breathwork. Experience, combining neuro-sounds, breath and visualisations.

“This January, TODA is your passport to a world of excitement, culture and relaxation,” says Carin Veitch, Head of Marketing at TODA.“Whether you're seeking family adventures, musical journeys or mindful experiences, our global line-up offers a thrilling escape from the everyday, all under one roof in the heart of Dubai.”

Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) is a groundbreaking cultural space in Dubai that redefines the art experience by blending classical fine art with cutting-edge digital technology. Located at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, TODA offers immersive exhibitions, live performances and wellness programmes, all presented within a 360-degree multimedia environment.

TODA delivers a unique, multi-sensory journey for audiences of all ages, ranging from iconic art masterpieces reimagined in vibrant digital displays to live performances that integrate sound, light and visual artistry. Committed to fostering creativity and innovation, TODA bridges the gap between art and technology, making it a premier destination for both art enthusiasts and those seeking new ways to experience culture in the UAE.