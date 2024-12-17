Occasion Celebration Of Our Journey, Commitment To Future Vision

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Qatar National Day QNA

Doha: President of the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) H E Eng. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Meer affirmed that commemorating the anniversary of founding the modern State of Qatar by Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, holds immense national and historical significance for Qatari people. It is an occasion to reflect on the country's journey and achievements while striving to fulfill its future vision under its wise leadership.

Speaking to QNA on the occasion of National Day, His excellency highlighted that this day carries deep significance, as it symbolizes the strong bond of Qataris with their history, identity, and national unity. He expressed his pride in Qatari identity, commitment to national cohesion, and adherence to the values and principles established by the founding leader.

He continued, emphasizing that National Day is both a celebration of a rich heritage and a recognition of the remarkable progress Qatar has made across all fields. These include social, economic, industrial, health, educational, and technological development. It is also a moment to reaffirm commitment to advancing the nation's infrastructure to the highest standards, ensuring prosperity of its citizens, stability of homeland, and sustainability of its growth and progress.

Eng Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Meer stated that the leaders of this beloved country have worked diligently to preserve the historical achievements and follow the path of the founder, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani. By upholding core values, strengthening national unity, fostering development, and safeguarding sovereignty and independence, Qatar has solidified its status as a modern, progressive nation with strong roots and visionary leadership.

He further pointed out continuous growth, prosperity, and elevated standing Qatar enjoys among nations. The country has made significant strides in its journey toward becoming one of the world's leading nations, achieving major accomplishments both domestically and internationally. In recent years, Qatar has witnessed transformative leaps and comprehensive developmental progress guided by a national vision aimed at building a modern and advanced state. Today, under the wise leadership of its rulers, Qatar stands with distinction at both regional and international levels.