Birla Public School Celebrates Qatar National Day And World Arabic Day

DOHA: Birla Public School has celebrated Qatar National Day and World Arabic Day with great enthusiasm and cultural fervor. The Department of Arabic & Islamic Studies, the Department of Art, and the KG Section together organised the celebration.

The event, which drew the active participation of students and parents alike, was a vibrant display of Qatar's rich cultural heritage and the significance of the Arabic language.

The celebration began with a formal inauguration ceremony, marking the start of a day filled with activities that highlighted Qatar's traditions and the importance of Arabic in connecting the people of the region.

Students showcased their talents and creativity through captivating cultural performances that blended traditional music, and dance encapsulating the essence of Qatar's history and cultural pride.

The performances were followed by exhibition, where attendees had the opportunity to explore various aspects of Qatari and Arabic traditions, from ancient practices to modern cultural expressions.

The event also featured engaging activities such as Henna drawing and face painting with local symbols and exhibits of local food items, dresses, and games. Additionally, a portable Majlis was set up allowing students and parents to experience and embrace traditional art forms.

One of the highlights of the day was a magnificent parade, where students proudly reflected Qatar's heritage and patriotism, marching with banners and national symbols, showcasing unity and national pride.

The event concluded with an inspiring message by the school principal, who reiterated the importance of nurturing cultural awareness and national pride among students, as well as fostering a sense of belonging to their country.

The Head of the Arabic Department also emphasized on the pride we take in being a part of this great nation. He emphasized on the value of preserving the Arabic language and promoting it as an essential part of Qatari identity.