Nuera Cannabis Launches Riseau THC Seltzer — A Storied Name In THC Beverages Is Back

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra Cannabis is excited to announce the launch of RisEau THC Seltzer , a brand that has long been synonymous with quality and innovation in the cannabis beverage – specifically CBD . This much-anticipated introduction will make RisEau THC Seltzer available at all nuEra Cannabis locations as well as select partner retailers throughout Illinois.

RisEau THC Seltzer has been revitalized with a focus on offering consumers a refreshing, flavorful, and carefully crafted cannabis-infused beverage. Each can of RisEau THC Seltzer is designed to deliver a consistent, enjoyable experience, making it an ideal choice for both new and seasoned cannabis users.

These products will be available across the State in all of nuEra's Illinois dispensaries :



Chicago dispensary

East Peoria dispensary

Urbana dispensary

Champaign dispensary

Aurora dispensary

Pekin dispensary DeKalb dispensary











“We are thrilled to launch a THC infused RisEau Seltzer in Illinois.” said Jonah Rapino, Director of Marketing at nuEra Cannabis.“RisEau has a rich history in the cannabis beverage market, RisEau has a rich history in the cannabis beverage market, and it's expansion into the regulated Illinois THC market reflects our commitment to providing innovative products that meet the evolving preferences of our consumers.”

Customers can find RisEau THC Seltzer at all nuEra Cannabis stores, through select retail partners, and on the nuEra website . With its balanced flavors and precise THC content, RisEau is set to become a new favorite among cannabis enthusiasts across Illinois.

About nuEra Cannabis: nuEra Cannabis is a premier Illinois cannabis company, offering a wide selection of premium products and expert staff to guide customers. Known for their commitment to quality and customer service, nuEra Cannabis provides a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience with convenient locations across Illinois. For further information, please visit nueracannabis.com.

Stay connected with nuEra on social media:



Twitter: @nuEraCannabis

Facebook:

Instagram: YouTube : @nuEraCannabis

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: For further information or media inquiries, please contact: Jonah Rapino Director of Marketing nuEra Cannabis ...