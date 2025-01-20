(MENAFN- Robotics & News) ABB to unveil the future technologies at Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening conference

January 20, 2025 by David Edwards

ABB Robotics will return for a second year to the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) 2025 International & , January 25-29 at the San Diego Center (Booth #2541).

Highlights of ABB's participation include two live robotic automation demos and a roundtable discussion with leaders, including Mettler Toledo and Agilent Technologies, to explore the challenges laboratories face and how robotics can help, on January 28.

Jose-Manuel Collados, manager for product line service robotics at ABB Robotics, says:“The need for increased efficiency, enhanced precision, reduced human error, and the ability to handle high-throughput workflows is prompting more organizations to consider automated laboratory solutions, with demand estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.9 percent by 2029.

“We're delighted to have the opportunity to demonstrate at SLAS how the latest advances in ABB's collaborative robotics can unlock new possibilities for the“lab of the future.”

ABB will have two live demos at Booth 2541. The first will demonstrate the automation of multiple lab workflows, in collaboration with Mettler Toledo, a global supplier of precision instruments and services.

In this demonstration an ABB GoFaTM 5 kg robot will interact with Mettler Toledo equipment, through LabX management software, for integrated control of a fleet of instruments such as Karl Fischer Titration and UV VIS spectrophotometers.

The robot will perform four workflows typically carried out in R&D and quality control labs. The highly precise robot is well-suited for performing complex, yet repetitive tasks, such as handling pipettes, decanting into titration cups to prepare samples for testing, and tending Mettler Toledo laboratory instruments.

In the second demo, another ABB GoFa 5 kg robot will prepare samples to analyze tablets using an HPLC system from Agilent Technologies. The demonstration will showcase the robot's precision and reliability in tube filter HPLC preparation as well as picking small tablets from a bin using vision technology.

The robotic solution automatically loads and unloads different chemical powder dosing heads into a Mettler Toledo analytical balance, providing maximum walkaway time and flexibility in sample preparation processes.

Away from the booth, ABB Robotics will also be hosting a roundtable discussion entitled“Robotic automation is the gateway to the Lab of the Future”.

The conversation, which will feature participants from companies including Mettler Toledo and Agilent Technologies, will highlight how robots can unlock new possibilities in the lab, and explore some of the challenges that can be solved using robots.

The roundtable will be held on Tuesday, Jan 28 in room 26A at the conference venue, from 8:30-10:00 am PT, and is open to all SLAS attendees.