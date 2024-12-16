Shura Council Congratulates Amir On National Day Reviews Ministry Of Municipality's Strategy 2024-2030

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Shura Council held its regular weekly session in the Tamim bin Hamad Hall at the Council's premises on Monday under the chairmanship of Speaker of the Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

At the outset of the session, HE the Speaker of the Shura Council conveyed, on behalf of himself and Their Excellencies members of the Council, the congratulations and greetings to the Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Father Amir HH Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, and the Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani on the occasion of the National Day on December 18.

His Excellency also extended his congratulations to the Qatari people and all residents of Qatar, emphasizing that this national occasion embodies the highest meanings of loyalty and cohesion between the wise leadership and the faithful Qatari people, and reflects the pride in the blessed journey of the country towards more progress and prosperity.

In another note, the Shura Council expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the horrific massacre committed by Israeli occupation forces in the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza, which resulted in the death of dozens of Palestinians and injuries to many others.

The Council considered this heinous crime a continuation of the war crimes, genocide, and ethnic cleansing perpetrated by the occupation forces against innocent Palestinians, in blatant violation of all international and humanitarian laws. It called for urgent international action to protect the Palestinian people and immediately stop the Israeli aggression, highlighting the importance of national parliaments and regional and international parliamentary unions in intensifying political and humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering of Gaza's residents and prevent the deterioration of the security situation in the region.

The Council reiterated the State of Qatar's steadfast stance in supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them the establishment of an independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Council then listened to a presentation by Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah on the ministry's efforts and sectoral strategy for 2024-2030.

In this context, HE the Speaker of the Shura Council and the Council members praised the ministry's efforts to enhance the quality of its services, achieve sustainable development goals, and implement programs aimed at improving infrastructure.

They commended the ministry's services in food security, infrastructure development, and its role in regulating health inspections and ensuring food safety.

They emphasized the importance of the Ministry of Municipality's role in achieving sustainable development goals, in line with the directives of the wise leadership, praising the ministry's efforts to develop infrastructure and enhance food security, contributing to building a comprehensive society equipped for growth and prosperity.

HE the Speaker also praised the launch of the National Food Security Strategy 2030, which represents a significant step towards enhancing food security sustainability and meeting the community's needs in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

He pointed out that the third National Development Strategy 2024-2030 underscored the importance of strengthening government agencies' roles in achieving sustainable development, protecting state resources, and ensuring sustainable growth in line with the goals and vision of Qatar National Vision 2030, to build a sustainable and prosperous future for future generations.

HE the Speaker stressed the importance of the ministry keeping pace with current challenges amid technological developments and global openness, indicating that the joint efforts between government bodies and the community are fundamental to achieving national goals and supporting the comprehensive development process, which enhances Qatar's position as a leading model in sustainable development.

HE the Speaker of the Shura Council emphasized the Council's dedication to supporting the Ministry of Municipality in achieving its national goals and improving the quality of life for all citizens and residents of Qatar, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

In his presentation, Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah outlined the key pillars of the ministry's strategic plan (2024-2030), highlighting the ministry's efforts to support the agricultural sector, enhance food security, develop infrastructure, prepare residential lands for citizens, and oversee food safety.

His Excellency detailed initiatives aimed at supporting local farm owners through technical and economic assistance to boost agricultural production and increase self-sufficiency in strategic goods.

The presentation also covered sustainable management of agricultural resources and enhancing the sector's ability to adapt to climatic challenges, contributing to sustainable development goals.

HE the Minister pointed out the significant progress made in recent years and the plans to increase self-sufficiency in certain agricultural and livestock products.

HE the Minister of Municipality pointed to the infrastructure development plan across the country, focusing on improving urban planning and implementing modern, flexible infrastructure projects using AI and simulation technologies.

He highlighted the importance of implementing the concept of "humanizing cities" to improve urban environmental quality by enhancing green spaces and public amenities, improving residents' well-being and achieving sustainable development.

Regarding the preparation of residential lands for citizens, HE the Minister affirmed the ministry's commitment to streamlining land allocation procedures and improving related services.

He pointed out that the ministry utilizes advanced digital systems to expedite land allocation and building permit issuance, ensuring an excellent service experience and enhancing service efficiency for citizens.

HE the Minister also discussed the role of municipalities in food safety oversight, highlighting plans to ensure the quality and safety of market food products.

The ministry employs modern digital systems for food product monitoring and comprehensive inspection programs in collaboration with relevant authorities, ensuring compliance with health standards.

HE Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah added that the ministry continuously works to address challenges related to implementing these strategies by developing effective partnerships, adopting innovative technologies, and enhancing coordination with relevant entities to achieve strategic goals and ensure the well-being and quality of life for the population.

His Excellency stated that the launch of the National Food Security Strategy 2030 marks a crucial step in enhancing Qatar's ability to address food security challenges, noting that the strategy reflects the vision of the wise leadership towards achieving sustainable development by strengthening the food security system through multiple strategic axes.

He pointed out that the State of Qatar has seen tangible success in implementing the National Food Security Strategy (2018-2023), which has contributed to developing the national food system and increasing resilience to global crises.

He highlighted that the new food security strategy is based on three fundamental pillars: enhancing local production using sustainable technologies, ensuring continuous food supply through integrated reserves and early warning systems, and expanding international trade partnerships to diversify food supply sources.

HE the Minister highlighted ongoing initiatives aimed at improving the competitiveness of local products in the market and supporting local farmers and farm owners through innovative programs that enhance production quality and contribute to increased economic returns for the local agricultural sector.

He stressed that achieving these goals requires integrated efforts from all government and private sectors to establish a comprehensive, sustainable food system that serves the nation's aspirations and its people.

His Excellency expressed confidence that the new strategy would bring a significant transformation in Qatar's comprehensive development journey, building an integrated and sustainable food system that meets present needs and anticipates future demands.

In his response to the remarks of Their Excellencies Members of the Shura Council, HE Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah affirmed that the Ministry is working to accelerate the implementation of infrastructure projects through comprehensive plans that include cooperation with the private sector and the adoption of modern technologies to expedite procedures and improve service quality.

HE Minister Al Attiyah also explained that the Ministry has developed integrated support programs for farmers, which include the distribution of seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides, as well as marketing local farm products, aiming to enhance local production and ensure the sustainability of the agricultural sector.

Regarding food safety control, His Excellency stressed the Ministrys commitment to providing services that ensure food safety and protect consumer health, adding that advanced systems are in place to monitor and trace foodstuff, in addition to intensified inspections conducted in cooperation with relevant authorities.

In conclusion, HE Minister Al Attiyah praised the Shura Council's pivotal role in supporting the Ministrys efforts, expressing his appreciation for the constructive remarks put forward by Their Excellencies Council Members, and affirming that the Ministry will take them into consideration when executing its plans and programs, contributing to the achievement of national goals and enhancing the quality of life for citizens and residents.

The Shura Council Members praised the Ministry of Municipality's role in developing infrastructure and improving the quality of its services, while at the same time giving some remarks and raising some inquiries regarding the Ministrys plans and strategy for the next six years.

Moreover, they emphasized the importance of accelerating the implementation of projects in new areas, especially with regards to road networks, sewage systems, and basic services, stressing the need to set time frames and deadlines for project implementation in order to ensure their completion on time and meet the needs of citizens.

The Council Members called for facilitating land allocation procedures and speeding up the issuance of building permits, pointing to the importance of improving the Ministry's digital systems to ensure operational efficiency and reduce the time and effort expended by citizens.

They also suggested expanding available residential land to match the rise in population demand, as well as building the needed infrastructure to that end.

Their Excellencies' remarks touched on food security, stressing the need to provide additional incentive programs in support of local farmers and enhancing national production, along with facilitating access to markets.

The Shura Council Members underscored the need to enhance efforts to achieve self-sufficiency when it comes to basic commodities in order to face global challenges and ensure the sustainability of food security.

With regards to food safety control, Their Excellencies highlighted the importance of the Ministry continuing to enhance inspections on food products, ensuring compliance with health standards, and stressing the need for cooperation with other health authorities to develop a comprehensive food monitoring and tracing system, along with raising public awareness on food safety and the importance of adhering to health regulations.

At the end of the session, HE the Speaker of the Shura Council informed Their Excellencies that the draft law amending some provisions of Law No. (24) of 2018 Promulgating the Income Tax Law, sent urgently by the government, was referred to the Economic and the Financial Affairs Committee for study before delivering its report to the Shura Council.

Furthermore, during the session, the Shura Council reviewed HE the Council Speaker's decision regarding the parliamentary friendship groups, inviting the members of these groups to convene and select a president and vice president for each of the groups as stipulated in the decision.

On another matter, HE the Shura Council Speaker informed Members about the visit of President of the Senate of the Kingdom of Cambodia HE Samdech Techo Hun Sen to Qatar, at the invitation of the Council.

His Excellency indicated that this visit reflects the depth of bilateral relations and underscores the Council's keenness to enhance parliamentary cooperation with friendly nations, contributing to the exchange of parliamentary experiences and supporting joint efforts to achieve mutual interests.