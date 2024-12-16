Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market To Reach $135.7 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 19.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Therapeutic Vaccines Growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global therapeutic vaccines market size is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing utilization of therapeutic vaccines to enhance outcomes for patients with chronic diseases. This increase is further driven by the high incidence of chronic ailments and the rising investments in for vaccine formulations. As a result, sales of therapeutic vaccines are anticipated to witness a notable boost in the future, driven by the dual factors of improving treatment efficacy and expanding R&D efforts in vaccine innovation.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Therapeutic Vaccines Market by Product (Autoimmune Disease Vaccines, Neurological Disease Vaccines, Cancer Vaccines, Infectious Disease Vaccines and Others) and Technology (Allogeneic Vaccine and Autologous Vaccine): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the global therapeutic vaccines market was valued at $26.7 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $135.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2024 to 2033.Prime Determinants of GrowthThe rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases globally has led to an increase in awareness regarding preventive healthcare among individuals worldwide. Therefore, there is a projected boost in the sales of therapeutic vaccines market size in the upcoming years. However, challenges such as the intricate nature of the R&D process and limited efficacy pose significant obstacles to the long-term growth of the therapeutic vaccines market size. To overcome these constraints, therapeutic vaccines industry companies can explore new opportunities by integrating their products with various immunotherapies and precision medicine techniques in the therapeutic vaccines market forecast. This strategic approach could open up promising avenues for advancement within the industry.Report Coverage & DetailsReport CoverageDetailsForecast Period2024–2033Base Year2023Market Size in 2023$26.7 billionMarket Size in 2033$135.7 billionCAGR19.1%No. of Pages in Report300Segments CoveredProduct, Technology, and Region.DriversIncreasing investments in R&D for vaccine development.Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and infectious ailments.Technological advancements in vaccine development and manufacturing processes.Rising demand for personalized medicine and targeted therapies.RestraintsComplex manufacturing processes and high production costs.Regulatory hurdles and stringent approval requirements.OpportunitiesDevelopment of novel adjuvants and delivery systems to enhance vaccine efficacy and safety.Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in vaccine design and development.Expansion of therapeutic vaccine applications to address unmet medical needs in rare diseases and emerging infections.Based on product, the cancer vaccines sub-segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.Vaccines serve as therapeutic agents aiding the body's defense against diseases by instructing the immune system to identify and eliminate harmful pathogens and abnormal cells. Within this category, there exist treatment vaccines, also known as therapeutic vaccines, designed specifically for combatting existing cancer. Operating as a form of immunotherapy, these vaccines enhance the immune response to target and eradicate cancer cells within the body.Based on technology, the allogeneic vaccine sub-segment is projected to grow faster during the forecast period.Allogeneic vaccines, categorized based on technology, represent a groundbreaking approach in immunotherapy. These vaccines harness the power of utilizing cells or tissues from a different individual of the same species. This innovative technique offers a promising avenue in the field of vaccine development, as it eliminates the need for individualized treatments and enables mass production.Based on region, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow faster during the forecast period.Asia-Pacific is expected to see an upsurge in demand for therapeutic vaccinations in the upcoming years. This increase is mostly driven by a greater emphasis on preventative healthcare measures and the increased availability of therapeutic vaccinations. Projections show a considerable increase in demand in countries such as Japan, India, China, and other Asian nations, placing them as highly profitable markets for therapeutic vaccine suppliers in the long run.Key PlayersAgenus Inc.Argos Therapeutic Inc.Celldex Therapeutic Inc.Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC.GSK plcMerck & Co. Inc.Novartis AGPfizer, Inc.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.INOVIO PharmaceuticalsAstraZenecaBioNTech SEThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global therapeutic vaccines market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions.Recent DevelopmentsIn May 2024, WestGene, a biotechnology firm specializing in mRNA technology, celebrated a significant breakthrough as its mRNA therapeutic cancer vaccine, WGc-043, received FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) approval. This pivotal moment represented the world's inaugural authorization of an mRNA therapeutic cancer vaccine targeting the EB virus.In May 2022, IAVI, a nonprofit scientific research organization, and Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company at the forefront of mRNA therapeutics and vaccines, announced the imminent commencement of participant screenings for a Phase I clinical trial of an mRNA HIV vaccine antigen (mRNA-1644) at the Center for Family Health Research (CFHR) in Kigali, Rwanda, and The Aurum Institute in Tembisa, South Africa.The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Enquire Before Buying:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.