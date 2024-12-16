XI'an MIXC Grand Opening Unlocking A Shining Commercial Benchmark For The World

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

XI'AN, CHINA, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On 9 December, XI'AN MIXC announced its opening with a grand opening ceremony in the presence of officials, leaders of China Resources Group, CR LAND, and CR MIXC LIFESTYLE, as well as Thomas Heatherwick, the general designer of XI'AN MIXC and the Founder and Design Director of Heatherwick Studio. Guests from partners, and local citizens gathered at the unique space of XI'AN MIXC, Wonder Street, to witnessed the grand opening moment and visit the XI'AN TREE, the core landmark of the project afterwards.Located at the intersection of Yanzhan Road and South Chang'an Road in the Yanta District in XI'AN, China, XI'AN MIXC is connected with metro lines 2 and 8, providing convenient travel experiences for citizens. With a total commercial floor area of 155,000 square meters, XI'AN MIXC is expecting to become a quality lifestyle destination in Xi'an that integrates fashion, art, and culture.As a tribute to the China Resources Land's 30th anniversary and MIXC Commercial's 20th anniversary, XI'AN MIXC collaborates with renowned architect Thomas Heatherwick to reinterpret traditional Oriental Garden architecture using contemporary architectural language. Inspired by the thousand-year-old ginkgo tree at the ancient Guanyin Temple in Xi'an, the super city landmark XI'AN TREE has been created to bring a new urban identity for Xi'an city.Dialogue with International ArchitectOn the afternoon of the opening day, a master dialogue event titled "Grand Cityscape: Local Architecture and World Landmarks" was held at Inspired Bridge, a special space of XI'AN MIXC. Thomas Heatherwick and other renowned designers joined the dialogue and discussed cultural architectural clusters and urban public spaces, exploring how the development of architecture and commerce can shape the cultural strengths of a city and its international image. A new book signing session of Thomas Heatherwick was also held after the dialogue.Premiere of XI'AN TREE Lighting Art ShowAt night, the premiere of the XI'AN TREE lighting art show was held, which was created by collaborating with the internationally renowned visual effects company Territory Studio. In the future, special performances will also be held around the XI'AN TREE during festivals or significant events.Diverse Activities Gathered: A Remarkable Life Moment BeginsDuring the opening, Wulong Troupe, a special troupe from the Wuzhen Theatre Festival, will be invited to present the first three-day MIXC theatrical parade in Xi'an, seamlessly blending immersive drama with commercial experiences.Flagship Stores Leading a New LifestyleIn terms of brands, the stores in XI'AN MIXC covering luxury fashion, international trends, fine dining, lifestyle, outdoor sports, and jewelry, among others. Nearly 200 stores will be regional or city firsts, flagship or concept stores. In food and beverage stores, around 80% will feature Michelin, Black Pearl, and first-time brands. XI'AN MIXC will continuously inject vitality into the Northwest region of China, promoting quality lifestyle.Unique Commercial Spaces: Showcasing International Fashion TrendsSurrounding the XI'AN TREE, XI'AN MIXC has created distinctive spaces such as "Classic Boulevard," "Wonder Street," "Oriental Garden," "Silk Road," "Sky Pleasance", and "Inspired Bridge", perfectly blending eastern charm with international trends, bringing unprecedented vitality and surprises to the ancient city.Reflecting on the 30th anniversary of CR LAND and the 20th anniversary of MIXC commercial, from the establishment of China's first "MIXC" in Shenzhen's Luohu, which integrated shopping, leisure, socializing, art, and life, offering consumers a high-end experience aligned with international standards, to the grand opening of XI'AN MIXC, this marks a new future for MIXC commercial. It also presents a new landmark in Xi'an that connects history and the future. In the future, XI'AN MIXC aims to bring more surprises and vitality to Xi'an, initiating a new narrative for a cultural totem and a commercial identity for the city.About XI'AN MIXCLocated in the core area of the southern end of the central axis of Xi'an, XI'AN MIXC is a brand new commercial project created by CR LAND and CR MIXC LIFESTYLE for Xi'an. This high-end shopping mall, which integrates traditional culture and modern design, will be combined with Park Hyatt, collection apartments and top office buildings to form a future CBD concept complex. XI'AN MIXC interprets the traditional oriental garden architecture with international architectural language, connecting nature, culture and future with commercial space design, and hopes to integrate local culture into the space scene from the context of commerce.Inspired by the thousand-year-old ginkgo tree of the ancient Guanyin Temple in Xi'an, the innovative super city landmark - the XI'AN TREE responds to the endless romantic power of oriental culture, and brings a new city business card integrating architecture, fashion and commerce to Xi'an.Website:

