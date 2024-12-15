Christmas Tree Set Up In Center Of Odesa To Support Prisoners Of War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 15, during the action“Don't be silent. Captivity Kills”, a Christmas tree decorated with balls with call signs of captured and missing defenders was set up.

This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

Relatives and friends of the prisoners of war gathered on Deribasovskaya Street and set up a Christmas tree next to the main Christmas tree in support of their loved ones in Russian captivity. Instead of gifts, they put weapons under the tree and replaced the star with a symbolic cage.

“Today we are holding a New Year's event, we have set up a small Christmas tree decorated by the children of the prisoners. There are toys with call signs on them, reminding us of Azov. We want to remind society that holidays are not for everyone. Instead of a star, the Christmas tree is decorated with a cage symbolizing captivity. The big, lush Christmas tree standing in the middle of Deribasovskaya Street is there because our Heroes are holding back the Russian invasion at the front. We all have to be the voices of the prisoners,” emphasized Anna Pozhera, organizer of the action, head of the NGO 'Heart of Odesa in captivity'.



















































Mariana from Odesa has been waiting for her husband from captivity for 18 months. Together with her daughter, she attends every action in support of the prisoners.

“Unfortunately, there is no connection with him. We have to remind him that our people are in captivity. My husband and I also had a son, he is now 19 months old. My husband has only seen him in photos,” the woman said.

Vira from Odesa came to the event to remind about her uncle, a prisoner of war from Azovstal, and her husband, who is considered missing.

“Today my daughter and I decorated a symbolic Christmas tree. My husband has been missing for 10 months. I hope he is in captivity and will return home. That's why we come every time and remind about the prisoners and the missing. Also, my uncle, who defended Azovstal, has been in captivity for three years. We don't get any letters from him, and we don't get anything from him either. But we believe that he is also alive. We wrote to all organizations and received only one answer - wait. So we are waiting and constantly reminding our loved ones that we have not forgotten them,” Vira said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, representatives of the families of Ukraine's defenders appealed to the new Vatican Cardinal Mykhailo Bychko to assist in the search for missing persons and the priority release of seriously ill and seriously wounded prisoners from Russian captivity.