One Nation, One Election Need Of The Hour: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) As one nation, one election is once again in the news, BJP leader and former Union Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Sunday that simultaneous are the need of the hour.

Speaking to IANS, he said,“During the tenure of PM Narendra Modi, many important constitutional reforms have taken place in the last 10 years. And I believe that these reforms were pending for decades. This is the result of strong thinking. And that is why one nation, one election is the need of the hour.”

“...And this reform will strengthen our constitutional values and dignity. On the other hand, it will be very helpful for people to understand the election system in a simple and very smooth manner. Because on and off Assembly elections are being held somewhere, Lok Sabha elections are being held somewhere, Panchayat elections or local body polls are being held somewhere, and the country remains trapped in the elections. That's why it is important,” the BJP leader added.

Moreover, the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, officially known as the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, will not be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday as the Revised Business List of the Lower House for the day does not mention the Bill.

Naqvi also reacted to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's remarks urging BJP and Congress to stop using historical figures like Veer Savarkar and Jawaharlal Nehru for political gains.

He told IANS,“In fact, he should give this suggestion to his comrades (allies) because both Nehru and Savarkar played important roles in the development of the nation. No one can deny it.”

“...But the Congress party has been speaking ill about Savarkar since the beginning. And we all know that we should show respect to Nehru ji and Savarkar ji,” Naqvi said.

Earlier, Aaditya Thackeray had said, "The Congress and BJP should stop blaming Jawaharlal Nehru or Vinayak Damodar Savarkar for their politics and instead, focus on the future."