USAID Delivers Equipment For Energy Infrastructure Repairs To Ukraine

12/15/2024 5:09:45 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has donated ten autonomous welding units to Ukraine for the repair of its energy infrastructure which has been heavily damaged by Russian airstrikes.
According to Ukrinform, USAID announced the donation via social media platform X .
"USAID delivered 10 autonomous welding units to enable rapid repairs of energy infrastructure damaged by Russia's attacks. During Ukrainian winters, restoring power and heat quickly is lifesaving work," the agency wrote.
Earlier, on December
13, Russia launched a massive attack that damaged energy facilities across several regions, resulting in extended power outages. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Russian forces fired 93 missiles, of which 81 were intercepted, including 11 cruise missiles shot down with the help of F-16 fighters. Additionally, nearly 200 drones were deployed during the attack.
