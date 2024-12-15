Kejriwal's Claims On Vision For Development Ridiculous: Delhi BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Hitting out at AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal's claim that he has a development vision for the city and a capable team, the Delhi BJP on Sunday alleged that the former chief has turned Delhi into the most polluted capital in the world.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said: "It would not be an exaggeration to say that Kejriwal's corrupt vision and teamwork have made Delhi a model of water and air pollution, dilapidated roads and sewers, crumbling transport, and dysfunctional and education systems.

"The Yamuna resembles a drain," he alleged.

The biggest achievements of Kejriwal's teamwork are corruption scandals like the "Sheesh Mahal" bungalow and the liquor scam, he said.

Perhaps it is the result of this“amazing teamwork and vision” that this year over 62 innocent lives were lost during the monsoon due to waterlogging and electrocution on Delhi's roads, he said.

Sachdeva claimed that Kejriwal's team indulged in scams in classroom and hospital construction. Buildings were built without planning for operation theaters or medical staff, he alleged.

In 2014-15, Delhi Jal Board, which gave a dividend of around Rs 500 crore per year, is now facing a Rs 70,000-crore deficit. At the same time, the government and private power companies are burdening Delhiites with inflated electricity bills, he said.

Sachdeva said the incompetence of this so-called "educated" team is evident from the fact that over the past decade no new schools or colleges have been established.

“The existing schools lack infrastructure to teach science and commerce, and due to delayed salaries, Delhi's government college teachers remain on strike for eight months a year,” he said.

Kejriwal has failed in the field of public transport as well. While Delhi needs 11,000 public buses, only 5,000 are operational. Out of these, 3,000 CNG buses are already over a decade old and in dilapidated condition, said Delhi BJP chief.

“Delhi's roads, under this 'visionary' governance, are now worse than those in Bihar during the 1990s,” said Sachdeva.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP's media head and spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has written to Kejriwal, drawing his attention to two viral video clips purportedly featuring Janakpuri's sitting MLA Rajesh Rishi and the party's declared candidate and municipal councillor Praveen Kumar.

In one clip, MLA Rishi accuses his own party's councillor Praveen Kumar of being corrupt, inefficient, and a "lantern mafia".

In the other video, purportedly featuring councillor Praveen Kumar shows him labeling MLA Rishi "arrogant, inefficient, and unpopular".