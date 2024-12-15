J&K L-G Felicitates Langar Organisations & Ngos For Contribution During Amarnath Yatra

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Sunday felicitated the members of Langar Organisations and NGOs who participated in offering community kitchen and other services to pilgrims during Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2024.

At a felicitation ceremony held at the Resident Commissioner's Office in New Delhi today, the L-G expressed gratitude to all the stakeholders for their selfless service and for making valuable contributions to devotees' well-being during the pilgrimage.

“All the individuals and organisations whom we recognise and honour today are real-life contributors to the traditions of selfless service,” he said.

He said the successful conduct of Yatra 2024 was a result of the collaborative efforts of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, various government departments and agencies, J&K Police, security forces, sewadars, voluntary organisations and civil society groups.

He also reiterated the commitment of the Shrine Board to provide quality facilities to the pilgrims to make their pilgrimage a memorable experience.

“Shri Amarnath Ji yatra is a symbol of our rich spiritual and cultural heritage. The aim of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and all those associated with Langar Seva work is to make the holy pilgrimage divine and hassle-free. It is the responsibility of all of us to put all our energy into this noble cause,” he said.

He also spoke on the infrastructural development including the widening of roads, and the upgradation of various facilities for the safe and smooth conduct of the yatra.

He observed that additional cloakrooms were made functional at Holy Cave and Lower Holy Cave. As many as 122 Langars provided free-of-cost food and prasad to the yatris during Yatra 2024 along both the Yatra routes.

This included 47 Langars/NGOs along the Baltal axis, 14 in Sangam & Holy Cave area, 59 on the Pahalgam axis and two in Srinagar Yatri Niwas.

Social organisations were also engaged in providing free fodder service at Pahalgam and Poshpathri, operationalisation of free of-cost battery car service on the Baltal route and distribution of the safety helmets to yatris in Yatra stretches vulnerable to shooting stones, he said.

He said the disaster preparedness and decongestion of Holy Cave and Lower Holy Cave area were successfully undertaken prior to the commencement of Yatra 2024.

For the safety and convenience of pilgrims and langar sewadars, it was ensured that langars were set up only in demarcated safer zones at Holy Cave and Lower Holy Cave and langar sewadars were allowed in the yatra area with valid RFID cards only, he added.

He also emphasised that all langar organisations and voluntary organisations should strive to provide high-quality service to the pilgrims.