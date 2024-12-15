Jordan completes 75 percent of reform management project with World Bank support

(MENAFN) Jordan has completed 75 percent of the “Strengthening Reform Management Project,” launched in partnership with the World Bank, to coordinate and monitor the government's reform agenda. The project has helped implement 98 new policy reforms.



A report from the World reveals that progress toward the Project Development Objective (PDO) is rated "satisfactory." Overall implementation, project management, procurement, management, and monitoring and evaluation are also rated "satisfactory."



The report further notes that ministries and government departments, with the support of the Reform Secretariat, have completed 116 out of 265 new reforms in 12 pillars of the updated reform matrix, including 20 measures benefiting women.



Since its initiation, the project has supported key policy reforms across various sectors, such as investment and business environment, trade facilitation, tourism, agriculture, and energy.



The Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation (MoPIC) has requested an additional USD7.5 million from the Growth Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF), bringing the total financing to USD23.3 million, and has proposed extending the project’s closing date by three years.

