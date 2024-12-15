Crown Prince Holds Luncheon In Honor Of Jordan's Crown Prince

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad held a luncheon at Bayan Palace on Sunday's afternoon in honor of His Royal Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his official visit to the country. (end) onm

