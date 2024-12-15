Tripura CM Stops Motorcade To Rescue Man Injured In Road Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Dec 15 (IANS) Tripura Chief Manik Saha on Sunday once again demonstrated his humanitarian commitment towards the welfare of people by going beyond the call of duty.

The Chief Minister while returning to Agartala from a function in Udaipur under southern Tripura's Gomati District, came across a distressing sight at Gokulnagar on the National Highway 8 in Sepahijala District where an person was lying helpless after a road mishap.

Demonstrating exemplary compassion and leadership, Saha immediately stopped his convoy, got down from his car and then personally sought assistance from the local residents.

“On the direction of the Chief Minister, the middle-aged injured person was immediately shifted to the nearest government hospital in Bishalgarh using a vehicle of the (CM's) convoy,” a police official said.

Considering the critical importance of timely medical intervention, Saha personally contacted the attending doctors at the Bishalgarh hospital over the phone, requesting them to provide the best possible medical treatment.

In a heartfelt gesture, he conveyed his wishes for the injured person's speedy recovery.

He also expressed his gratitude to the local residents for their prompt action and willingness to help the injured person during the crisis.

The injured person's two-wheeler earlier collided with a car and he was lying in the road seeking help before the Chief Minister's convoy reached the spot.

“I wish a speedy recovery for the injured person and thank the local neighbours for coming forward to assist him. Besides, I urge all people to drive more cautiously,” Saha, a dental surgeon turned politician, said in a Facebook post.

In Udaipur, 64 km south of Agartala, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones of seven projects and virtually inaugurated the newly constructed two-storied building of Gamaria High School in Maharani.