Germany faces worker shortage concerns if Syrian refugees return home

(MENAFN) German hospitals and other employers are concerned about potential worker shortages if many Syrian refugees return home following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad, according to a recent study.



Healthcare providers have warned that over 5,000 Syrian doctors currently work in German medical facilities, often in rural areas, and replacing them would be challenging.



Germany, Europe’s largest economy, has welcomed around one million refugees from Syria, with the peak of arrivals occurring in 2015 under former Chancellor Angela Merkel.



Although initially met with warm reception, the mass influx sparked a backlash, contributing to the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.



Since Assad’s fall, conservative and AfD politicians have urged Syrians to return to their homeland, despite ongoing instability.



Employers are concerned that such a return could worsen Germany's labor shortages, particularly in regions and sectors already facing workforce gaps. This concern is supported by a study from the Institute for Employment Research released on Friday.



The study notes that large-scale returns “could have noticeable regional and sector-specific effects,” particularly in areas already suffering from labor shortages, according to researcher Yuliya Kosyakova.



It reports that 287,000 Syrian nationals are employed in Germany, with many recent arrivals still participating in language and integration courses.

