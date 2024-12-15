Two Russian oil tankers sink in Black Sea amid storm, causing oil spill

(MENAFN) Two Russian oil transporters with 29 individuals on it have sunk in the Black Sea among instable weather and are now leaking oil in the sea, Russian government have stated.



Video shared on Telegram by Russia's Southern Transport Prosecutor's Office, which the BBC has been not capable to verify, which show one of the transporters broken in half and sinking among a strong storm, with streaks of oil visible in the water.



No less than one crew member is thought to have passed out - and Russian government are investigating for criminal neglect, in accordance with TASS news agency.



The incident located in the Kerch Strait, which splits Russia from occupied Crimea. A rescue and clearing missions is under way using tugboats, helicopters and more than 50 employees, TASS news agency stated.



"Today, as a result of a storm in the Black Sea, two tankers, Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239, sank," Russia's federal sea and inland water transport agency, Rosmorrechflot, said in a statement.



MENAFN15122024000045016953ID1108994804