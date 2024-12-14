NBE Unveils Apple Pay For Seamless, Secure Payments

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The National of Egypt (NBE), the largest commercial bank in the country, has introduced Apple Pay to its customers. This innovative payment solution provides a safer, more secure, and private way to make transactions without the need to hand over your payment card, touch physical buttons, or exchange cash-empowering users with the advanced security features of and Apple Watch.

To make an in-store purchase, simply double-click the side button on your iPhone or Apple Watch and hold your device near the payment terminal. Each transaction is protected with Face ID, Touch ID, or your device passcode, along with a one-time dynamic security code, ensuring your payment is secure. Apple Pay is accepted at a variety of locations, including grocery stores, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, coffee shops, and retail stores.

Apple Pay also makes online and in-app purchases simpler and faster. On your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you can make payments securely on supported websites in Safari or within apps without repeatedly entering your shipping and billing details or creating new accounts. This feature enhances the convenience of paying for services such as food deliveries, online shopping, transportation, parking, and more. Additionally, Apple Watch users can make payments directly from their device in supported apps.

Apple Pay prioritizes security and privacy. Unlike traditional payment methods, your actual credit or debit card number is never stored on the device or Apple's servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is created, encrypted, and securely stored in the Secure Element-an industry-certified chip designed to safeguard your payment information.

Setting up Apple Pay is easy. Simply open the Wallet app on your iPhone, tap the“+” sign, and follow the prompts to add your NBE credit or debit card. Once added, you can start using Apple Pay across your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac immediately. Plus, you'll continue to enjoy all the rewards and benefits associated with your NBE card.