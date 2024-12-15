Savarkar's Great-Grandson Counters Rahul Gandhi On Who Actually 'Compromised'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Ranjit Savarkar, the great-grandson of 'Veer' Savarkar, on Sunday, shared his views regarding the mention of freedom fighter and nationalist Veer Savarkar by Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha. He also opened up on“the world's greatest honey trap.”

Given that Rahul Gandhi has been lately repeatedly making personal comments on Savarkar, Ranjit Savarkar said that he does it to polarise Muslim votes as Savarkar was a pioneer of Hindutva.“He wants to prove that Savarkar was a Manuvadi. He thinks if he talks bad about Savarkar, Muslims will vote for him,” he said, adding“I think the comments and false narratives will continue.”

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha had said in the House on Saturday,“When you speak about defending the Constitution, you are ridiculing Savarkar, you are abusing Savarkar, you are defaming Savarkar.”

Speaking about who struck a deal with the British, Savarkar or Nehru, he maintained that it was Nehru who compromised for power and to keep relations cordial with Britain, before recounting the course of events on the eve of Independence.“It's about being an agent [of the British]” he said, adding that Nehru betrayed the nation for power.

Explaining further, he pointed to letters in the book 'Daughter of Empire: My Life as a Mountbatten', written by Lord Mountbatten's daughter Pamela Hicks. The book contains letters exchanged between her mother Lady Mountbatten and Nehru for 11 to 12 years after Independence.

He mentioned that Mountbatten retained a position in India as its first Governor General (while Jinnah became the Governor General of the freshly carved Pakistan). In the letters to Lady Mountbatten, "only the first and the last paragraphs used to be romantic, the rest was Nehru's dairy," he said.

He called this exercise“the world's greatest honey trap operation – making the Prime Minister your agent for 12 years as all important information was going to Lady Mountbatten.”

The Chairman of Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak, Ranjit Savarkar was recently accused of deeming Mahatma Gandhi a casteist.

He explained that Gandhi advocated the caste system, that one must adhere to the occupation of their respective caste, and he interpreted this as a denial of opportunities to an individual outside their caste-based occupation.“The Constitution gives us the right to choose our occupation,” he told IANS.

Commenting whether Ambedkar, Gandhi and Savarkar are relevant in today's politics, he maintained that Ambedkar and Savarkar have similar thoughts and are "most relevant" today, however,“Gandhi's thoughts, today, are most irrelevant,” he concluded.