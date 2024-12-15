Zelensky responds to ongoing strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has reacted to recent assaults on his nation’s energy infrastructure. The extensive overnight attack was reportedly a response to Kiev’s recent deployment of US-supplied ATACMS missiles against a military airbase in southern Russia, according to Moscow’s Defense Ministry.



The Russian stated they had struck “critical fuel and energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine that sustain the military industrial complex,” in retaliation for the earlier attack near Taganrog.



In a statement shared on social media, Zelensky admitted that Friday morning’s offensive was “one of the largest so far” to impact Ukraine’s energy grid. Nonetheless, he asserted that Ukrainian defenses had intercepted the majority of Russian missiles.



Zelensky criticized Moscow for having “no limitations on weapon range or access to components necessary for missile production” and called on Western allies to provide more weapons and enforce stricter sanctions against Russia.



“We need power that can bring peace,” Zelensky emphasized, adding that “the world has the capacity to end this insanity” by increasing pressure on Moscow.

