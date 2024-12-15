AI balances ethics as technology addresses the climate crisis

(MENAFN) Artificial intelligence (AI) presents promising opportunities to combat the climate crisis, but its application must be balanced with robust ethical measures and international collaboration, asserts Mark Coeckelbergh, a philosophy professor at the University of Vienna.



Coeckelbergh warns against over-reliance on to tackle global issues such as climate change, emphasizing the dangers of sidelining human judgment in critical decisions.



"Take away human decision-making and human judgment and say, ‘If AI can do all this, let it take over. Let it run our governments and administration.’ This is very dangerous," he remarked during an interview with Anadolu. "You destroy democracy, you destroy the idea that people have a say, and you also leave out human judgment."



He highlighted that while AI could serve as a valuable tool in addressing climate challenges, retaining human oversight is essential, particularly for political and societal decisions.



"The real danger is not that AI takes over on its own, but rather that powerful individuals and organizations use AI to consolidate control," Coeckelbergh explained, cautioning against "techno-solutionism"—the belief that technology alone can resolve complex global problems.

