Iran’s production of home appliance increases 20 percent in 8 months annually

(MENAFN) The Secretary-General of the National Association of Household Appliance Manufacturers of Iran, Omid Fazelinia, announced a 20 percent growth in household appliance production during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 21), compared to the same period last year. Fazelinia shared that domestic manufacturers have produced a total of 13.84 million large and small household appliances, marking a significant increase over the previous year.



Despite this growth, Fazelinia highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by producers in the sector. He stressed the importance of taking decisive action to address these obstacles in order to maintain and further this positive momentum in production. The challenges include various economic and logistical issues that need to be overcome to ensure sustainable growth.



One of the major concerns raised by Fazelinia was the impact of smuggling on the household appliance market. He pointed out that out of the USD7.0 billion financial turnover in the market, approximately USD1.5 to USD2.0 billion comes from smuggled goods. These unauthorized products often flood the market and are more readily available to consumers than domestically produced alternatives, undermining the efforts of local manufacturers.



Fazelinia explained that smuggled goods frequently enter the country through loopholes in cross-border trade laws, including transit allowances and border carrying provisions, which are meant to be applied only to specific regions. He also criticized the lack of effective oversight on online platforms, where smuggled household appliances, often bearing well-known brand names, are openly sold through various websites and social media channels, further complicating the situation for legitimate producers.

MENAFN15122024000045015839ID1108994628