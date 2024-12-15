RFK Jr. goes after proving that CIA murdered his uncle

(MENAFN) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is pushing for his daughter-in-law, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, to be appointed as deputy CIA director to investigate the assassination of his uncle, President John F. Kennedy. RFK Jr. has long suspected the CIA's involvement in JFK's killing, which occurred in Dallas in 1963, with Lee Harvey Oswald officially named as the lone gunman. Fox Kennedy, a former CIA undercover agent, is seen as a key figure who could uncover the truth behind the assassination.



RFK Jr. has voiced his belief that the CIA, led by Allen Dulles, had the means, motive, and opportunity to orchestrate the murder, as well as his father's 1968 assassination. This theory stems from JFK's confrontation with the agency over its operations in Cuba. His proposal comes after RFK Jr. endorsed Donald Trump and the latter's promise to declassify documents related to JFK’s assassination.

