Simultaneous Election Plan Will 'Erase' Political Voice Of J&K: PDP's Para

The youth president of the PDP said the plan will erase“whatever remains” of the voice of Jammu and Kashmir.

“One Election (ONOE) proposal' This is not just an administrative shift; it directly threatens the political, cultural, and legal identity of Jammu and Kashmir,” Para, the MLA from Pulwama, said in a post on his X handle.

“Our region has long fought for its distinct voice and identity. The revocation of Article 370 was a blow, and ONOE risks erasing what little remains of our political voice. At the heart of the issue is the erosion of regional autonomy across India. Jammu and Kashmir has unique issues– like restoration of Article 370 and 35A, the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, land rights –that cannot be lumped into national debates,” he said.

“These concerns will be lost in the national political noise, leaving us with no room to address our specific needs. ONOE threatens to silence our voices, allowing national issues to dominate and undermining our region's distinctiveness,” he said.

Para said the regional parties are crucial in representing the needs of the people but the ONOE will suppress their voice.

“Our regional parties, are crucial in representing the needs of our people.

With ONOE, their voices will be drowned out by the resources of national parties that have little interest in our issues. The rehabilitation of displaced persons, tribal rights, and local governance concerns will become secondary.

“Jammu and Kashmir is a region of diverse political and cultural identities. Both Jammu, and Kashmir have different needs and priorities state and national elections together would only deepen divisions,” he said.

Para said the national politics often fail to reflect the regional realities.

“National policies often fail to reflect our realities, and ONOE would exacerbate this gap, leading to governance challenges and policy deadlocks region's complex geography, security issues, and administrative strains make it difficult enough to hold elections under normal circumstances,” he said.

The MLA said managing both state and national elections would stretch resources thin, leading to delays, disenfranchisement, and potential electoral errors.

“Finally, the legal complications of ONOE are substantial. The revocation of Article 370 and subsequent reorganization have left unresolved legal questions. Introducing synchronised elections in this volatile environment would further complicate constitutional questions.

“For Jammu and Kashmir, One Nation, One Election represents disempowerment to our identity, political autonomy, and future. This is not the reform we need. We need policies that respect our unique challenges and preserve our local governance,” he added.

