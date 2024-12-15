Azerbaijan's Union Of Volunteer Organizations To Chair International Volunteer Center

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The II conference of member countries of the International
Volunteer Center was organized in Sheki City with the support of
the Youth Foundation and the organization of the Union of Volunteer
Organizations of Azerbaijan (UVOA) within the framework of the
"Azerbaijan Volunteer Week" dedicated to the "Year of Solidarity
for the Green World".
Azernews reports that delegations from Azerbaijan, Turkiye,
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan were represented
at the conference.
Speaking at the event, Yusif Valiyev, a representative of the
Youth Foundation, noted that volunteering makes a great
contribution to the personal and professional development of young
people.
He noted that the Foundation constantly supports the development
of volunteering activities in the country and internationally.
Then, speaking, AKTI Chairman Vugar Aliyev provided information
about the successes our country has achieved in the field of
volunteering and the initiatives put forward by Azerbaijani
volunteers at the local and international levels.
Aiman Nakispekova, International Relations Coordinator of the
National Volunteer Network of Kazakhstan, spoke about the
development of the volunteer movement in her country and the steps
taken in this area. At the same time, she emphasized that
Kazakhstan attaches importance to international cooperation in the
field of volunteering and noted the important role of exchanging
experiences with other countries.
A. Nakispekova also presented a report on the work of the
International Volunteer Center in Kazakhstan this year.
Within the framework of the conference, it was announced that
the Union of Volunteer Organizations of Azerbaijan will chair the
International Volunteer Center in 2025, and detailed information
was provided on the projects to be implemented during the
organization's chairmanship.
In the second part of the conference, representatives from
Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and
Tajikistan shared various aspects of the volunteer movement and
their experiences in this field, emphasizing the importance of
regional cooperation.
It should be noted that "Volunteerism Week" is held in
partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of
Ecology and Natural Resources, "ASAN Service" and IDEA Public
Union.
