A Decade of Dedication: ACT’s Approach to Corporate Responsibility

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Corporate responsibility is a crucial aspect of modern business. Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) exemplifies this commitment through its extensive efforts to support and enhance the local community of Aqaba. With initiatives dating back over a decade, ACT is devoted to making impactful contributions that extend over the years, led by a dedicated Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) committee and enlivened by a team that volunteers at every available opportunity.

Mindful of its responsibilities towards the wider community, ACT partners with organizations that align with its core focus areas, as well as key national and international initiatives, including UN SDGs, Jordan National Vision, and Jordan’s Economic Modernisation Vision. The company’s CSR efforts, which are rooted in community needs, focus on three key areas that include wellbeing, education, and the environment.

#1 Well-being

ACT's commitment to enhancing community wellbeing is evident in its healthcare initiatives, building long-term relationships with the organizations they work with. For the 9th consecutive year, ACT has renewed its partnership with the King Hussein Cancer Foundation to improve cancer treatment services in Jordan’s southern governorates. Additionally, ACT continues its important work in delivering dialysis equipment to hospitals in Aqaba, building on last year’s success.

Meanwhile, the company also supported the 14th annual Ahl Al-Khair initiative, distributing vouchers to underprivileged households for essential groceries and items—making this initiative one of the longest running collaborations for ACT. These deep-rooted partnerships reflect the company’s devotion to the causes it holds dear to heart, strengthening its efforts every year in supporting such organizations.

#2 Education

Believing that education is the key to a brighter future, ACT focuses on eliminating educational inequality and empowering children. For the 5th year, through ACT’s School Transformation and Education Program (STEP), the company worked with the Aqaba Directorate of Education to enhance the learning environment for students. This year, this initiative included the distribution of 250 school bags to underprivileged students, filled with essential supplies and necessities.

The company also revitalized its Ekfal Taleb campaign. Partnering with Helping Hand for Relief and Development and the Aqaba Directorate of Education, ACT similarly handed out even more backpacks to students on their first day of school in an attempt to further support the students’ education in the governorate.

#3 Environment

ACT’s environmental CSR efforts are proactive and multifaceted. During its annual Go Green Week, ACT raises awareness about environmental issues among employees and the community. The company’s commitment to environmental sustainability includes organizing and participating in sea-cleaning events with the Royal Navy, Aqaba Marine Reserve, Aqaba Diving Association, and Coral Garden Diving Centre to protect the local coral reefs and the Aqaba Gulf’s natural beauty.

Over the summer, the company organized a beach clean-up, where its volunteers collected 550 kgs of waste. They also partnered with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) to conduct a seabed clean-up, which is part of a bigger initiative by ASEZA called “Caring for and Protecting Coral Reefs in Aqaba.” This activity is one out of 228 campaigns, which helped to collect 14 tons of waste.

ACT’s environmental activities vary in their nature. For instance, last year’s Go Green Week saw the planting of trees and bushes around the administrative block, contributing to the area’s decarbonization. This is in alignment with the company’s environmental objectives, with the ultimate goal of decarbonizing its operations. With an established policy, a devoted Environmental Steering Committee, and a dedicated Decarbonization Manager, these efforts helped in reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 5% last year and a 4% decrease in energy consumption.

Philanthropy Beyond the Core

Beyond its core CSR areas, ACT demonstrates its commitment to philanthropy by supporting essential projects. For example, the company has renewed its 8-year commitment to Tkiyet Um Ali. Through this partnership, it aids the organization’s efforts to provide relief to Jordanian families in need through parcels and packages of food and household necessities among others. Through these diverse and impactful initiatives, ACT not only contributes to the wellbeing of its community but also sets a standard for corporate responsibility in the region.









