(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Aerial reconnaissance aircraft of the Kharkiv Border Guard Detachment destroyed an ammunition depot, a mortar, and a car of the Russian invaders.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Servic and a was published.

“This time, the enemy infantry, a shelter with a munitions depot, an enemy mortar , and one car were hit by aerial reconnaissance,” the statement said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to military analyst Oleksii Hetman, the number of Russian troops in the Russian-Ukrainian war has not changed much recently . And after November, this trend began to decline. That is, through mobilization, through contracts, the Russians can deploy fewer people than the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy. They recruit about 25-40,000 people, and in November the Ukrainian Armed Forces killed more than 45,000.