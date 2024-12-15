عربي


Border Guards Destroy Ammunition Depot, 7 Russian Hideouts In Kharkiv Region

12/15/2024 2:14:34 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Aerial reconnaissance men of the Kharkiv Border Guard Detachment destroyed an ammunition depot and seven hideouts of Russian invaders using Vampire drones.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service .

As a result of the night work of Vampire drones, also known as“Baba Yaga,” a field ammunition depot and seven enemy shelters were destroyed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine since February 24, 2022 amount to about 761,160 people.

