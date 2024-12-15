Border Guards Destroy Ammunition Depot, 7 Russian Hideouts In Kharkiv Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Aerial reconnaissance men of the Kharkiv Border Guard Detachment destroyed an ammunition depot and seven hideouts of Russian invaders using Vampire drones.
As a result of the night work of Vampire drones, also known as“Baba Yaga,” a field ammunition depot and seven enemy shelters were destroyed.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine since February 24, 2022 amount to about 761,160 people.
