Arab States Affirm Support For Peaceful Power Transition In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- The foreign ministers of the Arab contact committee on Syria on Saturday affirmed support for a peaceful power transitional process engaging all and social trends in Syria.

The ministers, in a statement issued at the end of the commission meeting, held in Aqaba, Jordan, affirmed standing with the Syrian people, offering them help and backing in "this critical phase," and respecting their will and choices.

The ministers affirmed that the interim period must pass according to the UN Security Council 2254, including the formation of a transitional ruling authority, establishment of a new political regime that meets the people's aspirations and holding free elections.

This sensitive stage requires inclusive national dialogue, solidarity of all segments of the people to build a unified, free and stable Syria, the statement said.

The conferees affirmed necessity of halting all military operations, preserving the state institutions and boosting their efficiency for service of the people and averting slide into a cycle of chias.

They condemned the Israeli occupation forces' advance into the buffer zone in the border region with Syria, denouncing the move as flagrant occupation, breach of the international law and the disengagement accord worked out between Damascus and Tel Aviv in 1974. They also demanded withdrawal of the occupation forces from the Syrian territories.

They affirmed necessity to ensure voluntary return of the Syrian refugees to their country and providing humanitarian aid to the Syrian people, in coordination with the UN agencies.

The contact group started its meeting in Aqaba earlier today. Jordan had called for holding it to discuss an inclusive political process in Syria to ensure power transfer according to the UNSC resolution 2254.

It comprises ministers and officials from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and the Arab League secretary general. (end)

amn









MENAFN14122024000071011013ID1108992826