Cyprus Spotlighted As Focus Country At The 17Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India - The 17th Global Festival Noida proudly inaugurated its Country Focus segment by spotlighting Cyprus as the focus country. The ceremony was graced by H.E. Evagoras Vryonides, High Commissioner of Cyprus to India, and Sakshi Mehra, President of the Motion Pictures Association, at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida.



The event showcased three acclaimed Cypriot films:“Man With The Answers” directed by Stelios Kammitsis,“Five Shilling Nylon” directed by Christos Siopachas, and“Pause” directed by Mishiali. These films aim to bring the essence of Cypriot culture to an international audience.



“Films are the best way to showcase the culture of any country, and festivals are the best stage to project that culture. These three films will speak about the real culture of Cyprus,” said Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and the Global Film Festival, during the inauguration.



H.E. Evagoras Vryonides expressed his delight, stating,“We are very happy and honored to be part of this festival, especially as a Focus Country. This has elevated our bilateral relations. I am confident that these films will be appreciated by the audience during the three days of the festival.”



Sakshi Mehra complimented Sandeep Marwah for his efforts in fostering cultural ties between Cyprus and numerous other nations through cinema. He emphasized the significant contribution of Cyprus' participation to the success of the festival.



The Focus Country initiative continues to celebrate global diversity, highlighting Cyprus' vibrant culture and creative artistry on an international platform. The films were presented with Award of Distinction and festival memento was presented to the Ambassador by Sandeep Marwah.



Company :-Marwah Studios

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143