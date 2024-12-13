Capcom Announces Onimusha Way Of The Sword, Marking The First New Title In The Series In Over 20 Years! Work On An Okami...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that Onimusha Way of the Sword, the first new title in the Onimusha series in over 20 years, is scheduled to be released, while work on an Okami sequel project has also started.

The Onimusha series consists of swordplay action games where players assume the role of warriors with the superhuman powers of the Oni and fight against monsters bent on world domination. Onimusha Way of the Sword, scheduled to be released globally in 2026, is a Japanese-inspired dark fantasy game set at the beginning of the Edo period in Kyoto, which has been eerily transformed by clouds of Malice. In the game, the samurai protagonist is equipped with the Oni Gauntlet and engages in epic sword battles with the grotesque and otherworldly creatures known as Genma. Capcom hopes that players look forward to the game's exhilarating sword-based action in which they can hack and slash through hordes of Genma.

Further, Capcom has begun work on an Okami sequel project.⁠ Originally released in 2006 and set in a Japanese-style world, in Okami, players take on the role of Amaterasu and embark on an adventure to bring back life in this action-adventure game. This new project represents the start of a new tale for Okami, which has thus far garnered critical acclaim for its unique world, thrilling adventure, and heart-warming story. The project is being co-developed with the director and members of the development team from the original Okami. Capcom hopes that players look forward to further updates on this new tale of adventure from Amaterasu and company.

In addition to regularly releasing major new titles each year, Capcom is focusing on re-activating dormant IPs that haven't had a new title launch recently. The company is working to further enhance corporate value by leveraging its rich library of content, which includes reviving past IPs like the two titles announced above, in order to continuously produce highly efficient, high-quality titles.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident EvilTM, Monster HunterTM, Street FighterTM, Mega ManTM, Devil May CryTM and Ace AttorneyTM. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at

