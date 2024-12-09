Teacher's Killing Sparks Protests In Bara Key Highway Blocked

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Hundreds of students and locals are protesting outside the District Officer's (DPO) office in Shahkas, Khyber, against the targeted killing of a school teacher in Bara's Bar Qambar Khel area. Demonstrators have blocked the Pak-Afghan Highway, causing significant disruption for travelers.

Protesters have accused the police of failing to maintain law and order in the region and demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for the murder. They warned that the highway closure would become permanent if their demands were unmet.

Authorities are currently negotiating with the protesters, hoping the demonstrations will conclude peacefully.