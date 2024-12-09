Adani Foundation at ACC Chaibasa transforms the career of rural youth through skill development

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 9 December 2024: ACC, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, remains committed to providing high-quality skill development training to rural youth across the nation. The Company along with the Adani Foundation’s Adani Skill Development Centre (ASDC) is proud to highlight the inspiring journey of Paikrey Hessa, a youth from rural Kondwa, in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand. Through ASDC’s skill development programme, Paikrey overcame financial adversity and transformed his life.

Growing up in a rural family of six, Paikrey faced significant financial hardships, with his father as the sole breadwinner. Determined to support his family and overcome these challenges, he enrolled into ASDC’s Automotive Service Technician and Basic Computer courses.

Over an intensive three-month programme, he acquired hands-on technical expertise and essential life skills, building the confidence to pursue a stable career. His dedication culminated in securing a role as a QC Semi-Skilled Visual Inspector at Siplan Steel Cast Pvt. Ltd., with a gross salary of Rs. 17,500 — a milestone that eased his family’s financial burden and improved their quality of life.

Paikrey’s story exemplifies the transformative power of skill-based education and ACC’s unwavering commitment to uplifting rural communities. By equipping individuals with employable skills, initiatives such as ASDC create pathways to financial independence and inspire hope for a brighter future.





