Construction Adhesives Market Growth: Regional Insights And Emerging Business Trends Through 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently released a comprehensive report titled "Construction Adhesives Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA), Polyurethanes (PU), Epoxy, Others), by (Water-Based, Reactive, Solvent-Based, Others), by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021–2031". This report projects the global construction adhesives market to grow from $9.6 billion in 2021 to $16.3 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2022–2031).Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Market Drivers and Opportunities- Growing Residential Infrastructure Demand: Increasing housing and residential infrastructure projects drive the demand for construction adhesives. Their versatility makes them essential for tasks like flooring, tiling, and insulation.- Stringent VOC Regulations: Restrictions on volatile organic compounds (VOC) in solvent-based adhesives present challenges. However, these norms have encouraged the development of VOC-free and low-VOC alternatives, creating growth opportunities.- Technological Innovations: Manufacturers are introducing advanced adhesives to cater to evolving construction needs, emphasizing durability, sustainability, and performance.Market Segmentation HighlightsApplication- Residential: Dominating with nearly 40% of the market share in 2021, this segment will continue its leadership due to the essential role of adhesives in homes, apartments, and other residential projects.- Commercial: Projected to witness the highest growth at 6.2% CAGR, driven by their usage in roofing applications and durable material bonding.Resin Type- Acrylic: Accounting for around 40% of revenue in 2021, acrylic adhesives are favored for their versatility, fast curing, and strong bonding capabilities across diverse applications.- Polyurethanes: Expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 6.4%, these adhesives offer lightweight, durable, and versatile solutions, enhancing the aesthetics and functionality of buildings.Technology- Water-Based: Held the largest market share (40%+) in 2021 due to their low VOC content, ease of application, and minimal odor.- Solvent-Based: Anticipated to grow the fastest (6.2% CAGR) due to their effectiveness in altering concrete properties and extending workability.Regional Insights- Asia-Pacific: Dominating the market with 40% revenue share in 2021, this region is also expected to grow at the fastest rate (6.1% CAGR). The extensive use of acrylic and latex water-borne adhesives in construction projects fuels this growth.Leading Market PlayersThe market is characterized by strong competition among key players, including:- H.B. Fuller Company- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA- BASF SE- Sika AG- 3M- MAPEI S.p.A.- Huntsman International LLC- DAP Global Inc.ConclusionThe global construction adhesives market is poised for robust growth, driven by technological advancements, the expansion of residential and commercial infrastructure, and increased adoption of environmentally friendly products. With significant opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region and rising demand for advanced adhesive solutions, the market is set to thrive throughout the forecast period.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

