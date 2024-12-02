Kavika Kaushik’S Bitterness For Salman Khan Refuses To Cease, Actress Comes Out In Support Of Vivek Oberoi

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Kavika Kaushik, who is known for the television show 'FIR', has come out in support of Vivek Oberoi against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Recently, the actress took to her X, formerly Twitter, and shared a post in which she heaped praise on Vivek. She quote tweeted a post where the user mentioned Vivek's net worth to be around Rs. 1200 crore.

The actress wrote,“A superb actor, stood up for his woman, fought against the biggest speaking truth but we as a country are charmed with Swag, dadagiri and roasting”.

Kavita's bitterness for Salman also stems from her appearance on the reality show 'Bigg Boss' where she was schooled by the superstar for harassing Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla.

During a press conference in 2003, Vivek had accused Salman of threatening him, because of his relationship with actress Aishwarya Rai, who had a messy breakup with Salman.

Aishwarya reportedly dated Vivek for a few years. However, the tiff with Salman proved to be a costly affair for Vivek as the latter alleged that the superstar used his influence to take away movies from him.

Eventually, the actress tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in April 2007. They welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011. Meanwhile, Vivek is married to Priyanka Alva. The couple has a son and a daughter.

Vivek even went on to publicly apologise to Salman at an event.

Meanwhile, the rumours of Aishwarya's separation with Abhishek Bachchan have been doing rounds. Abhishek was alleged to have an entanglement with actress Nimrat Kaur during the making of their streaming movie 'Dasvi'.