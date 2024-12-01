Momani Says Arab Media Dedicated To Gaining International Support For Palestine

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 1 (Petra) -- of Communication Mohammad Momani said, on Sunday, that Arab is dedicated to gaining global support for Palestine.In a meeting with Arab guests participating in the Jordan Arab Media Festival, Momani called for shedding light on Israel's crimes during its ongoing war in the Gaza Strip and its escalating actions in the occupied West Bank.He discussed the Arab media's "vital" role in exposing Israel's violations, particularly its persistent efforts to undermine the Palestinian people's "inalienable" rights, which constitute violations of both international law and humanitarian law.In the meeting at the Ministry's offices, Momani reaffirmed that the Palestinian cause remains Jordan's "central" issue.He said Jordan takes pride in being at the forefront of countries advocating for Palestinian self-determination and establishing an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."We are defending this just cause as part of Jordan's national, historical, humanitarian, and religious duty, as well as to protect the Kingdom's interests by advocating for an independent Palestinian state with full sovereignty under international resolutions," said Momani.He added that Jordan maintains a firm stance to halt the Israeli war on Gaza and ensure the continued and sufficient delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip.Momani urged prioritising the Palestinian cause in Arab discussions on digital platforms to ensure more international support.The Chairperson of the Higher Committee of the Jordan Arab Media Festival, Amjad Qadi, said the current edition of the festival is titled "Supporting Palestine" with a focus on the suffering of the Palestinian people amidst a continued Israeli war on Gaza and violations in the occupied West Bank.The General Supervisor of the Palestinian Official Media, Ahmed Assaf, praised Jordan's efforts to stop the war on Gaza, provide humanitarian and relief aid to the Strip and defend the Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied East Jerusalem.