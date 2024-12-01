The Hong Kong Institution Of Engineers Launches Its First-Ever Unsdgs Ebook

HONG KONG SAR – OutReach Newswire – 25 November 2024 – The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (“HKIE”) launched an eBook, Engineered for Sustainability: Hong Kong's Contribution to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which introduces Hong Kong engineering industry's progress towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). The showcases over 40 iconic engineering projects, corresponding to 17 UNSDGs, in both the public and private sectors in Hong Kong over the years and provides insights into their distinctive features and advanced technologies from engineers' perspectives. Through this informative publication, the HKIE hopes to deepen understanding of UNSDGs in the industry and wider society and inspire collaborative efforts and active participation from all stakeholders to support sustainable development.

Ir Eric MA, President (4th left), Ir Prof Frank CHAN, Vice President cum Advisor of the Working Group (3rd right), Ir Wilson KWOK, Chairman of the Working Group (3rd left), Ir Norman CHAN, Member of Working Group (2nd right), Ir Kelvin TANG, Member of Working Group (2nd left), Ir ZHOU Yan, Member of Working Group (1st right), and Ir Prof Alfred SIT, Chief Executive and Secretary (1st left) attended the launch of HKIE's UNSDGs eBook Engineered for Sustainability: Hong Kong's Contribution to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

HKIE President Ir Eric MA said,“The UNSDGs aim to promote prosperity while protecting the planet. Engineering plays a major role in achieving many of the UNSDGs. Through the launch of Engineered for Sustainability: Hong Kong's Contribution to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, we hope to strengthen understanding among members of the public as well as within the engineering sector of how various engineering disciplines can integrate environmental, social and economic considerations into their practices. The engineering industry is in a unique position to lead sustainable development through actively collaborating across the aspects of engineering design, construction, renovation, operation and reuse, using electronic control systems, IoT, promoting new industrialisation, autonomous vehicle technology, sustainable energy systems, etc.” “Last week, Vice President Ir Prof Frank CHAN led a delegation to the UN Climate Change Conference – COP29, where he shared the efforts taken by Hong Kong's engineering industry to address the challenges of climate change, including strengthening the resilience and sustainability of urban infrastructure. The HKIE will continue to champion sustainable development, including continued updates of the eBook and encouraging industry sharing of sustainable projects, empowering engineers to put UNSDGs into practice as part of our commitment to building a better and more sustainable future for the planet,” President MA added.

The International Engineering Alliance (IEA) resolved the proposed changes of IEA Graduate Attributes and Professional Competencies (GAPCs) to align with the UNSDGs in 2021. As a Member of IEA, the HKIE will review its Graduate Attributes for accrediting engineering programmes and its Competence Standards for admitting members to factor in the UNSDGs. The reviews are in the pipeline and the new HKIE Graduate Attributes and Competence Standards are planned for implementation in 2026/27. In addition, the HKIE is currently holding a cover design competition for the publication, Engineered for Sustainability: Hong Kong's Contribution to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The competition aims at encouraging members and the public to actively engage with the UNSDGs by participating in the creation of the eBook. The deadline for submission is 5:00pm on 31 December 2024. For details, please visit the website . The winning entry may become the cover of the future edition of this publication.

Please click her for the eBook Engineered for Sustainability: Hong Kong's Contribution to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Appendix: Sustainable engineering projects in Hong Kong featured in Engineered for Sustainability: Hong Kong's Contribution to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals