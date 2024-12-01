Hong Kong Brands & Influencers Unite To Embrace Being Never Normal

However, Hong Kong has always been a vibrant and entrepreneurial city with unique quirks and idiosyncrasies that gives the city its soul. So to answer the question, no, Hong Kong is not back to normal because the truth is, Hong Kong has never really been normal.

Tired of the negative headlines, a ground-up private sector initiative launches today, uniting Hong Kong Brands & Influencers behind Hong Kong Never Normal; a new platform that kicks off with a campaign that celebrates the city's extraordinary spirit with over 100 stories across the initial phase.

Big and small brands, content creators and influencers with roots in Hong Kong have come together to share stories around people, places, culture, lifestyle and brands that embody Hong Kong's Never Normal essence. The @HKNeverNormal Instagram page will feature original and collaborated social content to engage and inspire conversations.

Joanne Lao, CEO of TBWA, the creative agency that initiated this campaign, said,“Our ambition is to rekindle the pride HongKongers deserve to have towards their remarkable home city. While this launch phase aims to build awareness, engage and ignite buzz, future phases will involve more collaboration activities with our 'Hong Kong Never Normal' community of brands, creators and influencers”.

Supporting partners include home grown brands and start-ups across 12 industry sectors including art, beauty, entertainment, education, food and beverage, fashion, hotels, lifestyle, media, non-profit, retail, sustainability, technology and traditional Chinese medicine. Full list of partners below.

In addition, individuals and influencers from many facets of Hong Kong are generously sharing their Hong Kong Never Normal perspectives in support of the campaign, including film director/actor Stephen Fung , business influencer Allan Zeman , 5-time Olympic swimmer Stephanie Au , singer/songwriter Serrini Leung and comedians Jordan Leung and Vivek Mahbubani .

Be inspired by the energy, entrepreneurism and creativity of Hong Kong and its people. Visit Instagram @HKNeverNormal and the website hknevernormal