(MENAFN) The Iraqi announced late Friday that it had deployed three army brigades and two Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) brigades along the border with Syria. The deployment is a precautionary measure to safeguard Iraq from any potential spillover from the ongoing conflict in Syria.



Iraqi Defense Thabet Mohammed al-Abbasi emphasized the army's commitment to protecting Iraq's borders and airspace. He stressed that Iraq would not allow any terrorists or saboteurs to infiltrate its territory. His statement coincides with ongoing military confrontations between Syrian forces and opposition groups in the northwest of Syria.



The Iraqi army's movements from Mosul to the Syrian border came as Syrian opposition factions made significant territorial gains in Aleppo, capturing several neighborhoods, including Hamdaniya, New Aleppo, and 3000 apartments. These developments were part of their "deterring aggression" operation against government forces.



The Russian military also announced its continued support for the Syrian army, claiming that its air force had eliminated at least 200 militants in Aleppo and Idlib provinces in a single day.

