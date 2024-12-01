Crafting Design Futures Exhibition Opens At Museum Of Islamic Art

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Design Doha, in collaboration with the Years of Culture initiative, has unveiled the Crafting Design Futures at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) in the presence of Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Qatar H E Mohamed Setri, Qatar Museums CEO Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi and other dignitaries.

This exhibition features the works of nine talented craft-makers from Qatar and Morocco, created as part of the Crafting Design Futures exchange program during the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture. The exhibition will be held in 4th Floor Temporary Exhibition Gallery from December 1 to 30.

Curated by Gwen Farrelly, Crafting Design Futures marks the conclusion of the Design Doha Residency Program Qatar | Morocco: Crafting Design Futures, a pioneering cultural exchange between designers from both nations. This residency celebrates the fusion of traditional craftsmanship with modern design, bridging shared heritage and innovative creativity.

Fahad Al Obaidly, Acting Director of Design Doha, highlighted the importance of such collaborations:“Connections like those forged during the Crafting Design Futures program are the foundation of a shared creative future. These cross-border partnerships, preserve heritage while inspiring unity, creativity, and mutual understanding that will resonate for generations.”

Exhibitions highlights include: 66km by Doha-based artist Nada Elkharashi (Egypt) incorporates Moroccan silk textiles threaded with LED bulbs, atop a rock sourced from Qatar. This work explores alternative natural resources, drawing inspiration from resourcefulness observed in Moroccan traditions.

Zellige Library by Doha-based ceramics artist Reema Abu Hassan (Egypt) reinterprets the Moroccan art of Zellige through a cross-cultural lens, incorporating water and desert sand to create a meditative landscape connecting the craft practices of Qatar and Morocco.

Dis-orient(al) by Doha-based Majdulin Nasr Allah (Palestine) is a hand-knotted Moroccan rug that merges Palestinian Tatreez embroidery with motifs of colonizing architecture, created in collaboration with Moroccan female weavers and Beni Rugs.

Tornado Shelves by Abdulrahman Al Muftah (Qatar) evoke the dynamic movement of sandstorms in Qatar and Morocco. The hand-carved wood reflects his passion for natural heritage and collaboration with Casablanca-based designer Hamza Kadiri. Resilience in Destruction by Hamza Kadiri (Morocco) symbolizes global tragedies through materials: charcoal for destruction, bronze for resilience, and wood for hope, blending craftsmanship with conceptual storytelling.

Arrous Anzar by Paris-based Sara Ouhaddou (Morocco) revives Moroccan glassblowing, inspired by Islamic glass vessels she first encountered at the Museum of Islamic Art. Through a collaboration with artisans, Sara reintroduces a forgotten craft to Morocco's crafting traditions. Made up of 30 glass vessels, the piece is accompanied by items from MIA's collection like those that originally inspired Sara to pursue this quest.

TRIBU by Bouchra Boudoua (Morocco) features three monumental clay objects inspired by Amazigh heritage. The totemic forms tell stories connected to Morocco's earth and cultural identity. Inspired by time spent at Liwan Design Studios & Labs, Saboura by Amine El Gotaibi honors Qatar's female education history with an interactive installation of earth and wool, drawing parallels with Morocco's protective city walls.

Crystalline by Amine Asselman transforms the traditional Moroccan craft of Zellige with 20,000 tiles forming unexpected, three-dimensional shapes, expanding its cultural and artistic narrative.

Additionally, Al-Dohaiyat: A Labyrinth of Enlightenment, an earthen sculpture by Amine El Gotaibi made with earth from Heenat Salma, will be installed in the MIA courtyard. The maze invites visitors to explore Qatar's landscape and its rich history of female cultural leadership.