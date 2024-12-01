Statement by H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, on the occasion of Martyr’s Day 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 29 November 2024 - "The sacrifices of our nation’s martyrs embody the highest values of sacrifice, generosity, loyalty, and devotion. They are the ones who gave their lives and shed their pure blood on the fields of honour and glory, fighting valiantly to defend our country and people, safeguard its sovereignty, and inscribe, through their heroism, the most noble and profound expressions of belonging and loyalty to the homeland. Their sacrifices and heroism deliver a noble message, offering eternal lessons and stories of love for the homeland, the defence of its sovereignty, and the giving of the most precious offerings to ensure that the flag of the United Arab Emirates remains high, proud, and waving atop the summits of glory.

On this day, we honour our righteous martyrs with pride, respect, and deep gratitude. This day will forever serve as a testament to their souls, their loyalty to our nation, its wise leadership, and its honourable people. We pledge to keep their deeds and bravery ever present as badges of honour and dignity—beacons that illuminate the path for future generations and inspiring role models and medals of pride that we shall cherish throughout our lives."





