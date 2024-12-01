Deputy PM Honours Winners At World Military Equestrian Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani awarded the top individual and team winners at the conclusion of 24th CISM World Military Equestrian Championship at Longines Indoor Arena at Al Shaqab, with the participation of 15 countries.

The closing ceremony was attended by President of the Qatar Olympic Committee H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, alongside senior military officers and leaders of the International Military Sports Council (CISM), as well as heads of participating delegations.

The championship was organised by the Military Sports Association under the aegis of CISM, with the theme“Friendship through Sport,” in collaboration with Al Shaqab, a member of Qatar Foundation.

The closing event featured a performance by the Qatar Armed Forces Band Regiment, a parade of the participating nations' flags, a showcase of Al Shaqab's world-renowned horses in beauty championships, and speeches by President of the Military Sports Association, Staff Brigadier-General Yousef Desmal Al Kuwari and President of CISM, Colonel Nilton Gomes.

At the end of the ceremony, the championship flag was handed over to Egypt, which will host the next edition in 2025.

The Qatari team secured the bronze medal with a total of 255 points. The team comprised riders Major Sheikh Ali bin Khalid Al Thani, Lieutenant Hamad Ali Al Attiyah, and Lieutenant Salman Mohammed Al Emadi.

The Italian team clinched the gold medal with 301 points, while the Brazilian team took the silver with 273 points.

In the individual category, Italian rider Filippo Codecasa won the gold medal with 123 points. His compatriot, Primo Graduato Emanuele Addis, claimed the silver with 116 points, and Romanian rider Schumann-Raducanu Norbert took the bronze with 104 points. Qatari rider Hamad bin Ali Al Attiyah finished fourth with 102 points.

The three-day championship featured show jumping heights of 120-125 cm, with points accumulated to determine the top three teams and individual winners.

The selection of Qatar to host the 24th Military Equestrian Show Jumping World Championship highlights CISM's confidence in Qatar's organisational capabilities and its success in hosting various competitions. This championship represents another milestone in Qatar's journey to becoming an international hub for sports and diplomacy, promoting values of unity, excellence, and cooperation on the global stage.

Participants included riders from Saudi Arabia, Syria, Oman, Egypt, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, Italy, France, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Ecuador, Brazil, and host nation Qatar.