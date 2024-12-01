Russian Commanders Extorting Half Of Allowance From Those Mobilized In Occupied Luhansk Region - Officials

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region, Russian commanders of a tank regiment demand that local conscripts forcibly drafted into the hand over half of the money they are paid.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lysohor, Ukrinform saw.

"More and more facts are emerging of disdainful attitude by the Russians towards those mobilized in the occupied Luhansk region. Of course, they are the first candidates for being sent to 'meat grinder assaults'. In addition, in the 13th tank regiment of the Russian armed forces, commanders demanded at least 50% of the allowances from the military conscripted in the so-called 'LPR,'” the official wrote.

He added that those who challenged with such extortion were thrown into a“basement” in Zaitseve.

As reported earlier, in the temporarily occupied areas of Luhansk region, the share of local residents among law enforcement officers has decreased, and instead, newcomers from Russia are being recruited to the join the service.

Photo: Slovo i Dilo