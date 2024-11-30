UN Commissioner: Justice For Women And Girls In Afghanistan Is Non-Negotiable

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has spoken out against the restrictive measures imposed by the on women and girls in Afghanistan, stating that justice and equality for Afghanistan's women and girls are non-negotiable.

In a statement made on Friday, November 29, as part of the 16-day campaign to eliminate violence against women, Volker Turk highlighted the severe erosion of human rights for women in Afghanistan over the past three years.

Turk pointed to the Taliban's restrictions on education and employment for women, stating that these actions have effectively excluded women and girls from public life, turning them into“virtual prisoners in their homes.”

He emphasized that the current treatment of women constitutes systematic gender-based harassment. He also warned that these bans would have“catastrophic” intergenerational effects on the country's future, particularly in terms of peace and sustainable development.

The High Commissioner stressed the importance of amplifying the voices of Afghanistan's women and girls by any means possible, including through investigations by the International Criminal Court regarding gender-based violence and discussions on gender apartheid.

Volker Turk also expressed full support for initiatives aimed at exploring new ideas and approaches to addressing gender justice and accountability. He called for decisive actions by the Taliban to fulfill their non-negotiable human rights commitments.

The situation in Afghanistan remains dire for women and girls under the Taliban's rule. The international community, including the UN, continues to call for urgent reforms and accountability to restore basic human rights, ensuring that the voices of Afghan women are heard and their rights fully upheld.

The path to justice and equality remains critical for Afghanistan's future stability and development.

