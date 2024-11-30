Here To Inspire Martin Wardley With His Brand New Track 'Made Up'

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Hailing from Kendal, the immensely talented songwriter, poet, and performer Martin Wardley has gifted the world once again with a brand new soothing and inspiring track called ' Made Up ' which is making the whole world fall in love with his voice and his mastery at writing songs once again. The track delivers a very strong and beautiful message that the world needs to hear more than ever. The extremely talented artist possesses bundles of talent and he is not afraid to show it to the world at all. Inspired by Woody Guthrie, punk, folk, country, Nick Cave, electronica, 60's girl bands and so much more which is evident in the masterpieces this artist is continuing to create.

The soothing and raw voice of Martin Wardley has enticed the world previously and he has done it again with his newly released track. The soulful guitar riffs along with his majestic voice create not just a song but an experience of a lifetime. ' Made Up ' is a song that hits home when it comes to both the melody and lyrics. The beautiful message delivered through the track talks about being content with one's self and that all a human needs more than anything is themselves. They can achieve everything if their true self is beside them and if they have faith in themselves then nothing can be impossible.

Apart from the new track, this prolific artist has gifted his beloved fans with tracks like ' Diamonds ', ' No Time for Angels ', ' Wonder in the Sun ', ' On Broken Glass ', ' Make This Count ' and so many more which are capable of capturing the soul of the listeners. The new track along with others is streaming on major music streaming platforms like Spotify and fans can get new information and updates about his upcoming projects on his social media profiles on Facebook and Instagram .