Cyclone Fengal: 'Stay Indoors,' Asks Officials As Cyclone To Make Landfall Near Puducherry Amid High Tides 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As Cyclone Fengal approaches the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that changes in the weather, particularly in coastal areas, are observed.



1. Local authorities have been closely monitoring the situation and issuing advisories to ensure public safety. Coastal communities are being urged to take necessary precautions as the cyclone moves closer to the region, with concerns over potential flooding and storm surges.

2. In a post on X, IMD said,“Cyclonic Storm 'Fengal' over Southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 11.8°N and longitude 81.7°E, about 210 km southeast of Chennai. To move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during the afternoon of 30th November.”

4. Due to the impact of cyclone Fengal, many coastal areas witnessed changes in weather with high tides and rain. The cyclone is likely to continue moving west-northwestward and cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, near Puducherry, as a cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 70-80 km/h, gusting to 90 km/h, during the afternoon of November 30.

5. Moreover, the Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre of Chennai, Dr. S. Balachandran, said on Friday that the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu would be most affected.